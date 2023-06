Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved in the incident at this stage.

One eyewitness said police and ambulances are in attendance.

The incident is said to have happened between the doctor’s surgery and the garage near the train tracks.

It is understood the road is blocked to traffic at the minute as the the emergency services are dealing with the incident.