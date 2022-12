The emergency services are attending a road crash between Lurgan and Donaghcloney this evening.

It is understood the crash happened in the Gamblestown area late this afternoon.

Crash on the Gilford Road near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

That is around a mile and a half from Donaghcloney on the Lurgan to Dromore road.

The PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service are in attendance.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “The road is passable but there may be some delays. I am trusting everyone involved is ok.”