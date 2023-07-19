Emergency services respond after casualty fractures leg at Giant's Causeway
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard have assisted the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with the treatment and evacuation of a person who had fallen on stones at the Giant’s Causeway.
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST
In a statement this evening (Wednesday), Coleraine Coastguard said: “The casualty had sustained a lower leg fracture and was carried to the waiting ambulance using the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher.
"If you see anyone in difficulty around the coast, dial 999 Coastguard.”