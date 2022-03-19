It is understood a person on a jet-ski helped rescue the swimmer close to Galwey’s Gate.

Lough Neagh Rescue was called out shortly before 6pm last night and the NI Ambulance Service was also in attendance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Lifeboats were tasked by the Belfast Coastguard to a person in the water at Gawleys Gate.

Lough Neagh Rescue in action

“Lifeboats were launched immediately and proceeded to the area.

“While on route to the casualty our crews were updated by the coastguard that the person had been retrieved by another person on a jet-ski.

“They were taken to the slipway at Gawleys Gate.

“Our team proceeded to the slipway were they provided medical assistance until Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene.

“The boats then returned to base and made ready for the next tasking.”

-