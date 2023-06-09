Employment rate of Belfast Metropolitan College graduates is below UK average

The proportion of recent graduates from Belfast Metropolitan College who found work is below the average UK employment rate for the cohort, new figures show.

A general view of a graduation ceremony at University Campus Suffolk in Ipswich.

The proportion of recent graduates from Belfast Metropolitan College who found work is below the average UK employment rate for the cohort, new figures show.

Universities UK said the overall figures shows a degree gives graduates a significant boost in employment prospects despite uncertain economic times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Student survey data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency shows 79% of Belfast Metropolitan College graduates in 2020-21 were either employed or in unpaid work – lower than the UK average for higher education graduates that year of 82%.

The proportion of Belfast Metropolitan College graduates in work included 42% of respondents who said they were in full-time employment, 19% in part-time employment, 16% who were employed while also in full-time study and about 1% in volunteer or unpaid work.

The HESA survey contacts recipients of higher education qualifications about 15 months after their graduation with the aim of gathering statistics on their employment and study activities.

Heidi Fraser Kraus, chief executive of Jisc, which acquired HESA in 2022, said: "The results of the latest Graduate Outcomes survey provide valuable insight into the progress of graduates who left university or college to enter a world still reeling from Covid-19."

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "While the employment and salary statistics show graduates doing well, their reflections on their own priorities and wellbeing are particularly illuminating."

Responding to the question on whether they felt they were currently utilising what they learnt during their studies, around 72% of recent graduates from Belfast Metropolitan College agreed or strongly agreed.

Additionally, 75% agreed or strongly agreed that their current activity - whether working, studying or unemployed - fits with their future plans.

Professor Steve West, president of Universities UK, which represents the top 140 universities in the country, said the data confirms a degree continues to give a significant boost to employment prospects despite uncertain economic times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In fact, there has been a four percentage point increase in the proportion of graduates in 2020-21 in full-time employment compared with the previous year," he added.