Engineers carrying out checks after ‘minor fire’ at Kilroot Power Station
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8am about a suspected fire at a commercial premises on the Larne Road.
A total of seven fire appliances attended the incident: one from Larne, one from Glengormley, one from Carrickfergus, one from Whitehead, one from Ballyclare and two from Whitla.
A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to a suspected fire in an air vent silo at a commercial premises.
"Firefighters took continuous temperature readings and there were no obvious signs of fire. Firefighters left the scene at 10.54am.”
Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for EP Kilroot said: "We would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for its quick response to a minor and localised fire at Kilroot Power Station this morning.
"Our engineers are carrying out return to service checks which are expected to be completed shortly.“