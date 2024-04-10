Entrepreneurial spirit alive and well at Northern Regional College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An important element of the Level 3 Business course is project-based learning, which is designed to give students practical experience of working in a business environment. For their project, second year business students, Abigail McMullan, Lily McVicker, Chloe-Louise Michael and Dylan Martin came up with the idea of creating candle sets that would allow customers to craft their own candles using personalised containers.

Not only were the attractively packaged and competitivity priced Eco Wicks candle sets sold out at the Young Enterprise NI showcase Big Market event in Newtownabbey, but the fledging company picked up four of the top awards including: Best Start-up Company, in recognition of Eco Wicks exceptional initiative and strategic approach to business; Best Innovative Product, for the ingenuity and sustainability embedded in Eco Wicks and £100 Mystery Shopper prize, reflecting the company’s high-quality service and product presentation. Abigail McMullan was awarded the Outstanding Sales Person award for her exemplary salespersonship and commitment to driving the success of Eco Wicks.

As part of the Causeway Coast & Glens Labour Market Partnership, Celebration of Learning, the students’ success was recognised at a reception in Lodge Hotel hosted by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop.

Deputy Mayor of CCAG Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop & LMP Officer Chloe Stewart with NRC students

Congratulating them their success to date, she said: “What a brilliant achievement to reach this far with such a sustainable, innovative, and beautifully crafted product.

“It’s inspiring to meet the next generation of entrepreneurs from the Borough, and I was truly impressed at the dedication and talent these young people have shown.

“I wish you all every success in the future and I congratulate the College for its continued support for these enterprising students.”

Northern Regional College Business lecturer, Sarah Thompson said the students had demonstrated remarkable creativity and dedication in bringing Eco Wicks to life.

“They have a passion for sustainability and entrepreneurship and have achieved so much in such a short time. They will not be resting on their laurels though as they are determined to continue their entrepreneurial journey and develop their product range.”

The students pitched their business idea at a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style competition at Invest NI’s headquarters and next up for them will be the Young Enterprise NI gala awards evening Belfast City Hall.