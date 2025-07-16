2025 Northern Ireland Green Skills Conference: be part of an engaging day on what's needed for a greener, more resilient economy
As we accelerate towards a net-zero future, the need for green skills has never been more urgent. Every industry has a role to play in reskilling and upskilling the workforce to meet the demands of a sustainable economy.
This landmark event – being held on Thursday, September 25 in the Europa Hotel, Belfast – will bring together key stakeholders from across Northern Ireland and beyond - including policymakers, industry leaders, educators and media to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the region.
Through thought-provoking discussions and expert insight, we’ll examine how best to equip people with the skills needed for a greener, more resilient economy.
It promises to be an engaging full day conference designed to encourage networking, spirited debate and information sharing.
Sustainability is no longer a choice, it’s a necessity. Join us as we unite sectors and shape the green workforce Northern Ireland needs for the future.
The 2025 Northern Ireland Green Skills Conference is supported by sponsors Northern Ireland Electricity Network, Ulster University, Elmhurst Energy, Action Renewables, South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and Alternative Heat.
Gordon Parkes, Executive Director People and Culture for NIE Networks, headline sponsors for the event said: “Research suggests that there are currently circa 105,000 jobs in the green economy in NI with an additional 58,000 jobs over the next 10 years.
"There is a tremendous opportunity to deliver for our people, businesses, the economy and our society. We’re delighted to sponsor the 2025 Northern Ireland Green Skills Conference which is a welcome opportunity to share best practice, learn from each other and facilitate further collaboration.
"I look forward to engaging with attendees on the day and building on the progress to develop a workforce for a net zero future.”
For more details on the conference, including the day’s schedule, go to www.nigreenskills.co.uk. You can also book tickets on the site, and there’s an earlybird ticket offer for 25 per cent off tickets – use promo code - Earlybird25 – at checkout, available until the end of July. Tickets include refreshments and lunch as well as access to the whole conference.
