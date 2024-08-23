Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a social housing development in Portrush have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission to construct 31 units, comprised of semi-detached houses, detached houses and apartments – with all apartments contained within eight two-storey blocks – on land opposite 17-45 Magheraboy Brea on the Coleraine Road.

Plans also include new access from the Coleraine Road, a new combined footway and cycle path extending to a nearby bus stop, a new crossing point and pedestrian access into an adjacent public open/recreational space.

In an accompanying Drainage Assessment Statement, agents Elliott Design Solutions said the site was a greenfield site west of Ashbrook Fields and north of Loguestown Road.

“It is proposed to construct new storm sewers to serve the development which have been simulated using Causeway Flow software and tested to the requirements of Sewers for Adoption NI.”