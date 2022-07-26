Loading...
Weeds in a 'flower bed' in Lurgan town centre. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has complained about the state of the town centres in Portadown and Lurgan, Co Armagh.

8 photos depicting Portadown and Lurgan looking ‘awful with weeds galore and severe lack of flowers’

Portadown and Lurgan are looking ‘awful’ with their town centres covered with weeds, says Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, who has called for action.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:16 am

This comes as a number of vandals have been spraying Portadown and Craigavon with graffiti in recent weeks.

Carla Lockhart said: “Town Centres are in need of an urgent clean up. In recent days businesses have been in touch to say how awful the town Centres look. Weeds galore and a severe lack of flowers. Portadown and Lurgan are particularly bad in fact I don’t think I have ever seen them like this before. Businesses pay large rates as do home owners. This is just unacceptable. Town centres need urgent attention from Council and the Department for Infrastructure. I have raised this with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and our DUP councillors who are on the job. It’s the little things we need to get right to ensure this Borough is a great place to invest in and live in. Let’s see if we can get our Town Centre’s looking better.”

1.

Weeds in Portadown town centre. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has complained about the state of the town centres in Portadown and Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Photo Sales

2.

Weeds in a 'flower bed' in Portadown town centre. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has complained about the state of the town centres in Portadown and Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Photo Sales

3.

Weeds in Portadown town centre. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has complained about the state of the town centres in Portadown and Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Photo Sales

4.

Weeds in a 'flower bed' in Lurgan town centre. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has complained about the state of the town centres in Portadown and Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Photo Sales
PortadownCarla LockhartCraigavon Borough CouncilCraigavon
Next Page
Page 1 of 2