Carla Lockhart said: “Town Centres are in need of an urgent clean up. In recent days businesses have been in touch to say how awful the town Centres look. Weeds galore and a severe lack of flowers. Portadown and Lurgan are particularly bad in fact I don’t think I have ever seen them like this before. Businesses pay large rates as do home owners. This is just unacceptable. Town centres need urgent attention from Council and the Department for Infrastructure. I have raised this with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and our DUP councillors who are on the job. It’s the little things we need to get right to ensure this Borough is a great place to invest in and live in. Let’s see if we can get our Town Centre’s looking better.”