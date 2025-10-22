But the east Antrim town isn’t the only place in the world to bear the name.
From a remote region of Australia to our Sister City in the US, we’ve had a look to see where else around the globe the Larne name pops up.
Have you ever found another ‘Larne’ on your travels?
1. Larne Elementary School, Clover, South Carolina
Larne Elementary School can be found in Clover, South Carolina, and its name is most likely explained by the Sister City link the two towns have held since 2007. The official Sister Cities agreement followed a twinning relationship developed in the late 90s between the two localities, which are over 3700 miles apart. Delegations from Larne and Clover have travelled to their respective Sister Cities on various occasions since, with the most recent being a visit from the Clover High School Band to Larne in March 2024. Photo: Google
2. Larne building, Clover, South Carolina
Walk up Clover's North Main Street and you'll see another reminder of the Sister City link thanks to the Larne building. This civic venue is available to hire for events and is home to an art gallery space. Photo: Google
3. Larne Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina
A relatively new development in the town of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Larne Street at first glance appears to have little relation to its Northern Irish counterpart. However, a quick look at the area with Google's satellite view reveals other place names in the locality that might sound familiar to our ears, from Lock Erne Avenue to Kellswater. Photo: Google
4. Larne Place, Belfast, Christchurch, New Zealand
Larne Place is a residential street in Belfast, a suburb of New Zealand's second largest city of Christchurch. Photo: Google