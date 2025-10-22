1 . Larne Elementary School, Clover, South Carolina

Larne Elementary School can be found in Clover, South Carolina, and its name is most likely explained by the Sister City link the two towns have held since 2007. The official Sister Cities agreement followed a twinning relationship developed in the late 90s between the two localities, which are over 3700 miles apart. Delegations from Larne and Clover have travelled to their respective Sister Cities on various occasions since, with the most recent being a visit from the Clover High School Band to Larne in March 2024. Photo: Google