ABC Borough Council: will the bins be collected and are the leisure and recycling centres open on August bank holiday?

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:18 BST
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has provided details of bin collections and other services on the August bank holiday, Monday, August 26.

The council said bins will be collected as normal in most parts of the borough. However, a reduced bin collection service will be operating in the wider Armagh area due to ongoing industrial action.

Householders are asked to leave their bins out at your normal collection point by 7.30am.

All of the council’s household recycling centres will be closed, as will all council offices.

ABC Borough Council has issued details of its services on August bank holiday. Picture: National WorldABC Borough Council has issued details of its services on August bank holiday. Picture: National World
The details of council indoor and outdoor leisure facilities opening arrangements for Monday, June 26 are as follows:

Ardmore Recreation Centre – closed.

Banbridge Leisure Centre – 9.00am-5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Cathedral Road Recreation Centre – closed.

Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre – 9.00am – 9.00pm.

Dromore Community Centre – closed.

Gilford Community Centre – closed.

Gosford Forest Park – 8.00am – 9.00pm. Office – closed.

Keady Recreation Centre – closed.

Kinnego Marina – Office 9.00am – 5.00pm; gates 8.00am – 9.00pm; Galley Café 9.30am – 4.00pm.

Loughgall Country Park and golf course – 9.00am – 9.30pm.

Orchard Leisure Centre – 9.00am-5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Oxford Island – gates 8.00am – 9.00pm; Loughside Café closed.

Rathfriland Community Centre – closed.

Richhill Recreation Centre – closed.

South Lake Leisure Centre – 9.00am – 5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Tandragee Recreation Centre – closed.

Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm – gardens 7.30am – an hour before dusk; farm 10.00am – an hour before dusk.

