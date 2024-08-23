Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has provided details of bin collections and other services on the August bank holiday, Monday, August 26.

The council said bins will be collected as normal in most parts of the borough. However, a reduced bin collection service will be operating in the wider Armagh area due to ongoing industrial action.

Householders are asked to leave their bins out at your normal collection point by 7.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the council’s household recycling centres will be closed, as will all council offices.

ABC Borough Council has issued details of its services on August bank holiday. Picture: National World

The details of council indoor and outdoor leisure facilities opening arrangements for Monday, June 26 are as follows:

Ardmore Recreation Centre – closed.

Banbridge Leisure Centre – 9.00am-5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Cathedral Road Recreation Centre – closed.

Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre – 9.00am – 9.00pm.

Dromore Community Centre – closed.

Gilford Community Centre – closed.

Gosford Forest Park – 8.00am – 9.00pm. Office – closed.

Keady Recreation Centre – closed.

Kinnego Marina – Office 9.00am – 5.00pm; gates 8.00am – 9.00pm; Galley Café 9.30am – 4.00pm.

Loughgall Country Park and golf course – 9.00am – 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchard Leisure Centre – 9.00am-5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Oxford Island – gates 8.00am – 9.00pm; Loughside Café closed.

Rathfriland Community Centre – closed.

Richhill Recreation Centre – closed.

South Lake Leisure Centre – 9.00am – 5.00pm (all activities finish at 4.30pm).

Tandragee Recreation Centre – closed.

Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm – gardens 7.30am – an hour before dusk; farm 10.00am – an hour before dusk.