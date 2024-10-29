Recycling centres throughout the ABC Borough have now switched to winter operating hours, and assurances have been given that the correct signage – informing residents of the reduced opening hours – is in place at every recycling facility.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue was raised by Alliance representative for Banbridge DEA, Cllr Joy Ferguson, at a recent meeting of the local government authority’s Environmental Services committee.

She stated: “It’s just a comment on the move to winter opening hours. I just want to seek some reassurance from officers that the physical signs in the recycling centres do match the change in the opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A year ago, I had some feedback from residents that this didn’t happen in some of the Rathfriland recycling centres particularly, so it’s just to ensure that our communication is correct physically on site, due to the change in opening hours.”

Banbridge recycling centre on the Scarva Road. Credit: Google

Head of Environment Services, Lisa Doherty, replied: “Just to assure members that the signage has been put up on all of the sites, and the communications has also gone out on social media and to members as well on that.”

Winter opening hours at recycling centres throughout the ABC Borough are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Road, Armagh: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm;

Markethill: Mon, closed; Tue – Sat, 9am – 3.45pm;

Tandragee: Mon, closed; Tue – Sat, 9am – 3.45pm;

Keady: Mon, closed; Tue – Sat 9am – 3.45pm;

Banbridge: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm;

Dromore: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm; Rathfriland: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm;

Newline, Lurgan: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm;

Fairgreen, Portadown: Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 4.45pm; Saturday, 8.30am – 3.45pm.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to download the ABC Council app, which offers information on the operating hours of household recycling centres and provides useful recycling tips. Facility users can also check opening times in advance of visiting via the ABC Council’s website

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter