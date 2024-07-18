Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone is calling for the publication of the Executive's Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McGlone was speaking after reports the Executive had agreed the action plan at its latest meeting.

Welcoming the news, he stressed that the action plan now needs to be published and the details and timeframes made known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patsy McGlone MLA is calling for the report to be published. Credit: Submitted

He said: “The measures we are aware of in the draft plan included investment in wastewater treatment works, a review of enforcement measures, and restricting the use of chemical phosphorus fertilisers where soil sampling shows the ground simply does not need it.

“If these steps and the rest of the 17 cross-cutting measures in the draft report have now been agreed then the Executive should be able to tell us. The people who rely on the lough, or use it for recreation, deserve to know what the action plan contains, when it will be implemented and how it will be funded.”