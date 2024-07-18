Action plan for Lough Neagh 'now needs to be published' - McGlone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Jul 2024, 17:14 BST
SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone is calling for the publication of the Executive's Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan.

Mr McGlone was speaking after reports the Executive had agreed the action plan at its latest meeting.

Welcoming the news, he stressed that the action plan now needs to be published and the details and timeframes made known.

Patsy McGlone MLA is calling for the report to be published. Credit: Submitted

He said: “The measures we are aware of in the draft plan included investment in wastewater treatment works, a review of enforcement measures, and restricting the use of chemical phosphorus fertilisers where soil sampling shows the ground simply does not need it.

“If these steps and the rest of the 17 cross-cutting measures in the draft report have now been agreed then the Executive should be able to tell us. The people who rely on the lough, or use it for recreation, deserve to know what the action plan contains, when it will be implemented and how it will be funded.”

