Additional beach bins for summer

Providing additional bins at beaches for during the busy summer months is under consideration by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

At a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee last week, Bann UUP Councillor Richard Holmes highlighted that after busy days at Castlerock beach, the bins were “full and overflowing”.

He said: “I know in Portrush and Portstewart the council very successfully added some new bins to soak up that additional capacity.

“I’d like to see if that could be done for Castlerock as well.”

Council is considering the provision of additional bins at beaches during busy periods
Council is considering the provision of additional bins at beaches during busy periods

A council officer confirmed that within the last week new bins were installed at the entrance to the beach.

Causeway DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop highlighted similar issues at Runkerry Beach in Portballintrae.

She said: “There is a temporary bin at the beach at Runkerry but there is definitely a need for a bin at the entrance to the beach for rubbish.”

A council officer said: “I’ll take your points on board and see what we can do,” he said.

