The National Trust has announced that a temporary advisory notice against bathing at Portstewart Strand has been lifted.

Posting on social media on Wednesday, October 1, the National Trust said: “We are happy to announce that the temporary Advice Against Bathing at Portstewart Strand has now been lifted.

"It comes after DAERA's bathing waters team confirmed two samples returned 'green level' results.

"While they await further results, the team has advised that the Strand remains under amber alert level in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue-Green Algae Protocol.

"With this, we ask all visitors to remain vigilant, and if you suspect you come across any algae, please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”