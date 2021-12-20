Alnahinch and Craigahulliar included in NI Water plans

Altnahinch reservoir. Picture: Michael Cooper

The reservoirs that will benefit include Altnahinch and Craigahulliar.

This work will ensure that reservoirs comply with the highest standards and meet the requirements of the Reservoirs Act (NI) 2015, when commenced.

Work will continue at various reservoirs until September 2024 and will involve completing improvements at 36 major reservoirs throughout Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This £6.4million investment in local reservoirs is an excellent example of what can be done with the necessary funding in place. It is important that funding levels are sustained throughout PC21 to ensure that NI Water can continue the Reservoir investment programme to maintain water supply as well as ensuring compliance with the forthcoming reservoir safety legislation.”

Mark Richardson, NI Water Senior Project Manager added: “Our impounding reservoir portfolio plays a critical role in the storage of raw water for future supply to our customers. NI Water is committed to the highest standards of reservoir safety and management and we are progressing with this key programme of maintenance and refurbishment work to future-proof our impounding reservoirs to continue to provide a world-class water supply service for our customers.

“These improvements will also ensure our compliance with the requirements of the forthcoming Reservoirs Act, which is regarded as industry best practice in the supervision and maintenance of large reservoirs.