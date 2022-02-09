Anger at bin storage behind Bertie Peacock statue

Over the last few years, a number of bins have been placed within an area behind the statue of the Northern Ireland footballing legend leading some locals to describe it as becoming a ‘dumping ground’.

A business man who has premises in the vicinity of Queen Street, has raised concerns about the growing numbers of rats in the area.

The statue of Bertie Peacock memorial was unveiled in 2007 by former Northern Ireland and Spurs goalkeeper Pat Jennings, who gained his first Northern Ireland cap under Peacock in 1964.

The bronze statue by artist Ross Wilson depicts Peacock, who died in July 2004 at the age of 75, wearing his international kit.

Unveiling the statue at the time, Jennings said that it was one of the biggest honours of his career.

Peacock, dubbed the “Little Ant” for his heroics in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden when Northern Ireland reached the quarter finals, was the first international to have a statue erected in his honour in Northern Ireland.

When contacted about the issue, a council spokesperson said: “Planning permission has not been granted for a bin storage area in the vicinity of the Bertie Peacock statue at the junction of Queen Street / The Diamond, Coleraine.