Animal charity is saddened by the death of a fox found wandering in Lambeg

The USPCA received numerous calls from concerned residents in the Lambeg area about a little fox spotted wandering the streets in daylight, clearly in distress.

The USPCA thanked the members of the public for their “vigilance and compassion for wildlife”.

The charity’s dedicated wildlife rescue team had previously spent several days actively searching for the injured fox as local residents had alerted them of a fox in distress.

Upon locating her following numerous calls, she was transported to the USPCA Centre for urgent treatment.

The USPCA were sad to lose an injured fox found in Lambeg. Pic credit: USPCA

Unfortunately, despite the veterinary team’s best efforts, her condition was critical, and she was unable to recover.

A thorough examination revealed the extent of her injuries.

Dylan Paton, USPCA Wildlife Supervisor, commented: "Her wounds were severe, infected, and appeared to be several weeks old.

"It remains unclear whether she was attacked by another animal or became entangled in something like barbed wire.

"Shockingly, she weighed half of what she should have, lacking the strength to feed herself.

"Our vets worked meticulously to clean, debride, and flush out the wounds, as well as remove the ticks that infested her.

"She was given medication and made as comfortable as possible, but despite our hopes for a positive outcome, we are saddened by her passing."

The charity extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Lambeg community for their compassion and concern for this beautiful fox.

Nora Smith, CEO, highlighted: "This particular case showcases the public support for our native wildlife.

"It’s important that this support translates into legal protections such as banning fox hunting in Northern Ireland.

"This example of genuine care illustrates how we should show kindness and respect to our wildlife.”