Antrim and Newtownabbey Council agrees to continue uniform recycling initiative

Glengormley Alliance Alderman Julian McGrath stressed that it is not means-tested but a recycling scheme.

Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland said that it was “good to see new community groups getting involved” adding that “there is always room for more”.

“It is so valuable especially in the times we are facing at the moment,” she noted.

School uniform recycling scheme set to continue (stock image).

This year’s scheme is expected to open for donations from June 6 until July 8 organised by community organisations and schools. It is proposed that schemes will then reopen on July 18 for collection of uniform items continuing until September 2 in all the borough’s districts.

Meanwhile, a Christmas toy scheme saw the donation of 4,600 items in the borough with 3,850 brought to recycling centres, 650 were given to community schemes and 100 new toys were donated by Marks and Spencer staff.

A similar scheme will operate again this year. It is expected that more pop-up shops will be available,

Committee chair Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch said: ” I look forward to seeing it expand and develop.”

A toy donation was made by M&S staff in Newtownabbey

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop suggested that it could link in with the borough’s three “baby banks”.

He said: “I think this would be a worthwhile cause with parents of young children using these.”