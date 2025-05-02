Antrim and Newtownabbey Council ‘struggling to find a market’ for recycling of hard plastics

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lack of recycling of hard plastics in Antrim and Newtownabbey was queried at a meeting of the borough council at Mossley Mill on Monday evening.

Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross raised the issue following a recent visit to one of the borough’s household recycling centres.

A director explained the council had been presented with a new contract rate and said that a proposed new price is “still way above what we are paying for other waste treatments”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He indicated waste rigid plastics have been put into the “residual waste stream” which “goes off for treatment”.

O'Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Pic: GoogleO'Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Pic: Google
O'Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Pic: Google

“It is not the process we would like to complete but at the minute we are struggling to find a market for this type of material. We try to divert as much as we can from landfill.”

He went on say that information would be provided to the public.

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ald Ross said: “It would be great if we as councillors found that out before standing in a recycling centre with a lady giving out bucket loads for me to stand like a buck eejit, as I knew nothing about it. It just does not sit comfortably with myself.”

Meanwhile, the council has ratified a decision to reduce the opening hours of its five household recycling centres in a bid to cut costs saying it would result in a saving of £30,000 on staffing costs and £40,000 from waste reduction.

However, the planning opening reduction has been delayed while negotiations with staff and trade unions take place.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Newtownabbey CouncilAntrimNewtownabbeyDUPNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice