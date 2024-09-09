Application for nine apartments in Bushmills submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST

Plans to construct nine new apartments in Bushmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for construction of two-bedroom apartments, as well as private and communal amenity spaces, car parking, landscaping, bin storage and all associated site works, within a currently-unoccupied site at 94 Main Street in the village.

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agents Jones Architects said the site historically formed the rear yard of the Bushmills RAC station which closed in 2012.

“To the west is the vacant former B1-listed police station building, currently marketed for commercial/hospitality letting, and to the north is a private shared laneway which provides regular and pedestrian access to the site,” the Design and Access Statement added.

“The application site is only partly visible from public routes in the village and the backland location results and only partial views of the site from Main Street.”

