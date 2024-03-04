Application to refurbish Limavady's Old Mill Buildings into Men's Shed
The application, lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in February, proposes the “retention and sympathetic refurbishment of existing unlisted Old Mill Buildings and workers’ cottage to provide a Men’s Shed facility”.
According to the application, plans for the facility, near the buildings on Dogleap Road, include concessions for “supporting living accommodation to increase the charity organisation’s ability to provide public benefit to the Limavady area”.
A spokesperson for Bell Architects said Be Safe Be Well Men’s Shed, formerly Ageing Well Roe Valley, was established 23 years ago “to provide public benefit to the Limavady area and specifically to older and vulnerable people”.
They continued: “The organisation currently delivers five Men’s Shed projects, with facilities in Foreglen, Limavady, Portstewart and two facilities in Coleraine.
“The objective of the Men’s Sheds is to reduce isolation and loneliness of vulnerable and older men from the ages of 25 and over. Our Men’s Shed activities promote health, literacy, physical wellbeing and positive mental health.
“The Men’s Sheds have directly prevented suicide and self-harm for many members over the past nine years since they have been established. The lease for the existing premises at Roe Mill Road is due to expire and it is intended that the Men’s Shed in Limavady will relocate to this new location. This location is better as it’s less sensitive than current location if out of hours activities are carried out.”
The application will be brought to council members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.