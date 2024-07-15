Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area are being urged to dispose of used their vapes in recycling centres throughout the borough.

The new service is aimed at helping to avoid the potential dangers of vapes being incorrectly disposed of or adding to the litter problem by being thrown on the ground.

While many vapes end up discarded as litter on roadsides and green spaces, a staggering five million of the devices are thrown in the bin each week in the UK.

The council is keen to make local people aware that vapes contain batteries and when single-use or rechargeable vapes are binned or incorrectly disposed of, they can pose a fire risk.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage urged people to take extra caution when disposing of their used vapes.

“As a council we are asking people to never bin the vapes, but to recycle them separately from your household waste and regular recycling material. You can take them along to one of our nine recycling centres in the borough which are now accepting vapes, including single use and rechargeable for recycling,” he said.

"There are potential dangers of discarding vapes as normal rubbish and we are urging people to take their old vapes along to our recycling centres and we will recycle them correctly and safely.”

More helpful hints and tips on recycling can be found by downloading the ABC Council app from the App Store or Google Play.