Armagh Observatory & Planetarium to screen digital film Poem

Ec(h)o is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland with a Digital Artist Development Award.

Speaking about the film-poem Csilla Toldy, MA said: “Echo in Greek mythology is the nymph whose own voice is never heard. She is cursed to repeat what she hears, thus she is ignored by all. This is an analogy for present-day attitudes to ecology. Eco-activists are not heard, they are cursed to repeat themselves endlessly.

In this 16-minute-long film, I focused on the elements that create our world: air, water, earth and fire. Thanks to the three screens in the Copernicus Hall of Armagh Planetarium, the viewer can have an immersive, multi-sensory experience of nature, sound, and animation. It is particularly fitting that the film screening is alongside the Planetarium’s exhibition on climate change.”

Ec(h)o by Csilla Toldy

Matthew Malcolm, Creative Industries Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is excited to see Csilla Toldy’s new work in the Armagh Planetarium; supported by the National Lottery Individual Artist Digital Evolution Programme. We are committed to encouraging work that crosses artform boundaries and this piece of immersive, multi-screen art brings together poetry, sound design, filmmaking, and animation.

Exhibiting at the Armagh Planetarium encourages consideration and discourse of the synergies between science and the arts; both rooted in observation, interpretation, and communication. Thanks to National Lottery players this funding is a game changer in enabling the Arts Council to support thrilling and innovative projects like this.”