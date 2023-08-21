Work will begin shortly to upgrade the Riverside Playpark at Church Road in Armoy as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme.

The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

The Armoy project, funded by Council and the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), will breathe new life into the playpark through a resurfacing scheme, the provision of new accessible play equipment and a refurbishment of some existing play equipment. Plans include the provision of an accessible roundabout and swing, an interactive wall, ground-level trampoline, and a variety of other modern play equipment.

Construction work will begin on Monday, August 28, and is expected to last for 12-16 weeks, during which time the playpark will be closed to the public. Provision for play will continue to be available at the Turnarobert Playpark in the village during the construction period.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Stephen Callaghan said: “I welcome this upgrade to play facilities in Armoy and I am delighted to see provision being made for some accessible equipment which will give all children the opportunity to play and have fun together. I am very grateful to DAERA for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”