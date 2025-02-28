ASDA is to put a number of coin-operated shopping trolleys in place at its Ballyclare store following a call for action by a local environmental group.

The Six Mile Water Trust previously urged the retailer to implement an effective trolley retention system after 12 ASDA trolleys were lifted from waterways during the Trust’s annual river clean.

“We would like to thank the Antrim and District and Ballynure Angling Club members who turn out each year to support the Six Mile Water Trust’s annual river clean up day. Without their help, knowledge and capabilities, the litter collected would go on to create untold damage to our fresh water and marine environments,” a statement from SMWT read.

"The Trust would also like to acknowledge that Crumlin & District Angling Club also took up the challenge and lifted 50 bin bags of rubbish and other larger materials from the banks of the Crumlin river.

The Six Mile Water Trust has been carrying out a River Clean Up Day annually since 2016, along with the Antrim & District and Ballynure angling clubs. Photo: SMWT

"Back in 2016, ten tonnes of plastic, tins and bottles were lifted off the shores of Lough Neagh at Rea’s Wood in Antrim, over a two week period, with the help of Forestry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and several volunteer groups from Tesco in Antrim, local councillors, MLAs and our MP.

"This litter enters Lough Neagh from all of the feeder streams and some will break down, causing considerable long term ecological damage and adding to visual pollution such as the algal blooms we have seen in recent years. Some will eventually find its way into our oceans via the Bann at Castlerock.”

During the most recent clean-up, over 35 bin bags of plastic, tins and bottles lifted from the banks of the Six Mile from Ballynure to Antrim. "Unfortunately, the Trust is finding an increase in shopping trolleys having to be removed from the river around Ballyclare, with 12 ASDA trolleys lifted from the river and returned to the store.

The Trust has noted an increase in shopping trolleys having to be removed from the river around Ballyclare. Photo: SMWT

“The Trust also removed one Home Bargains and one Lidl trolley, both of which had coin locks fitted and contained £1 coins. Clearly, having coin locks or mag perimeter locks does reduce the amount of trolleys entering the environment, though the Trust fully acknowledges that the above measures alone will not eliminate the risk,” SMWT said.

The Trust said it had spoken to ASDA Ballyclare on several occasions regarding having “no effective trolley retention system in place”, and urged the retailer to “take reasonable care to protect their property” by fitting coin locks on their trolleys.

"In relation to other litter, that is an ongoing problem that is not so easy to address and is a major challenge, requiring attention including societal education,” the group added.

Responding to the comments, an ASDA spokesperson said: "We recently ordered some coin-operated trolleys for our Ballyclare store and have a service agreement with Collex to collect any abandoned trolleys free of charge.

The Six Mile Water Trust carried out an annual river clean up, lifting multiple bags of rubbish from the banks of the river from Ballynure to Antrim. Photo: SMWT

"While we know that the majority of our customers take care of our trolleys, if anyone spots one where it shouldn’t be, they can let us know by calling 0800 1860 600, emailing [email protected], or by downloading the Collex App, so the trolley can be collected as soon as possible."