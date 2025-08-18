People in Northern Ireland are being urged to be vigilant following the sighting of a ‘highly effective’ predatory insect captured in the Republic of Ireland.

The Asian hornet is a known predator of honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

The huge size of its colonies – consisting of up to 10,000 individuals per season – means that they can rapidly decimate bee numbers. Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination more widely.

Following the confirmation from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, of a recent sighting and subsequent capture of an Asian hornet in the Cork area, members of the public in Northern Ireland have been put on alert – and urged to report any sightings.

The Asian Hornet is a highly effective predator of insects, including bees. Picture: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP via Getty Images.

A statement from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has issued guidance to help people in Northern Ireland recognise the Asian hornet, and distinguish it from other similar insects, as well as providing identification guides and further information.

How can I identify an Asian hornet?

The Department said the public can find out more details from the following websites:

An Asian predatory wasp, also known as Asian Hornet, with its sting out. Picture: JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP via Getty Images.

Have any been spotted in Northern Ireland?

A Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) spokesperson said: “This recent sighting acts as a timely reminder of the potential for the Asian hornet to reach Northern Ireland.

"This is the second confirmed record of Asian hornet in Ireland, with the National Parks and Wildlife Service continuing its monitoring to determine whether this is an isolated individual or part of a larger population.

"While there have been no confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland to date. a precautionary approach is essential here. Members of the public and local beekeepers are asked to remain vigilant for sightings of the Asian hornet. Early detection and nest destruction are critical to achieving eradication following any confirmed sighting.

"The NIEA is working in partnership with NPWS and the National Biodiversity Data Centre to address the threat posed by Asian Hornet, as part of the All-Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, which will help ensure that the island of Ireland is well prepared.”

What should I do if I see an Asian hornet?

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland, NIEA published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet and is located on the DAERA website here.

Suspect sightings in Northern Ireland should be reported alongside a photograph of the insect to NIEA, via the Asian Hornet Watch app or via CEDaR online recording.

Members of the public are warned never disturb or try to deal with a suspect Asian hornet nest but report it immediately.