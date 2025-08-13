August Bank Holiday arrangements in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Published 13th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has advised residents of arrangements for its facilities and services on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

Civic buildings

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed, reopening as normal on Tuesday, August 26.

Bereavement Services and Registration

Mossley Mill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Cemeteries and crematorium admin, registration (deaths), and the Crematorium will be closed. The crematorium grounds will remain open from 7.00am until dusk.

Leisure Facilities

Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre will be open from 8am-4pm. Crumlin Leisure Centre will be open from 9am-4pm, while Allen Park and Ballyearl will open as normal.

Theatres

Theatre at The Mill, Courtyard Theatre and The Old Courthouse will be closed, reopening as normal on Tuesday, August 26.

Household Recycling Centres

All Household Recycling Centres will remain open.

Refuse Collections

There will be no changes to bin or kerbside collections.

Heritage Sites

Clotworthy House, Sentry Hill, and The Gateway Centre will be open.

Pogues Entry and Ballyclare Town Hall will be closed.

