Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has advised residents of arrangements for its facilities and services on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

The council’s Household Recycling Centres and its civic buildings will be closed.

This includes receptions, the waste helpdesk, and the Registrar, along with the planning, building control and environmental health departments.

Bin collections are scheduled to continue as normal.

Missed bin collections can be reported on Tuesday, August 26 by emailing [email protected] or calling the waste helpdesk on 0300 124 5000 and selecting option 0.