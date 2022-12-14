Animal Welfare Charity, the USPCA has rescued an infantile swan, also known as a cygnet from a water containment tank in Dunmurry Water Treatment Plant.

The charity’s Wildlife Rescue Officer was made aware of the bird in distress after receiving a call from staff at the plant in Dunmurry.

n August earlier this year a fox was also rescued by the USPCA from the Dunmurry treatment plant.

Advertisement

The USPCA commends the staff at the plant for acting quickly and in the interest of the wildlife.

Animal Welfare Charity, the USPCA has rescued an infantile swan, also known as a cygnet from a water containment tank in Dunmurry Water Treatment Plant.

Advertisement

The cygnet had made its way into one of the larger tanks and in moving through the different tunnels between tanks, it had ended up in a filled water containment area with no exit. This effectively trapped the poor infantile bird.

Attending to the rescue, USPCA Wildlife Rescue Officer Phil McCartney stated, “When I arrived at the scene it was clear to see there was no way this unfortunate swan would be rescued without assistance.

Advertisement

" Whilst it was afraid as I approached, it did not struggle when I had it in my arms. If the bird had of been left without the USPCA intervention, it would have sadly died from starvation and exhaustion.”

“Thankfully, the cygnet was rescued and fully checked over before being released into the Lagan.” added Phil.

USPCA Development Manager, Colleen Tinnelly said, “We are very thankful to all of the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.

"Sadly, wildlife often finds themselves in difficult circumstances which leads to serious injury or even death – thank you to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young swan life.

Advertisement

"Should members of the public come across injured wildlife, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”

Advertisement

The mission statement of the USPCA says the charity works for “the prevention of cruelty to animals, the relief of suffering in animals and the advancement of animal welfare.”