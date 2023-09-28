Plans for seven social housing dwellings in Ballycastle have been approved, despite concerns from local residents over the loss of green space.

Plans were approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI World

The dwellings, proposed by Triangle Housing Association, include six two-bed houses and one bungalow. They will be situated on lands to the east of 1-6 Mayo Drive and bounded by Ramoan Road in Ballycastle.

Approval of the plans was proposed at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, September 27, by Benbradagh DUP Alderman Edgar Scott. This was seconded by Benbradagh SDLP Alderman Michael Coyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However residents of Mayo Drive told the committee they are “extremely concerned about the proposed development”. They added the loss of green space “is terrible for young people”, emphasising mental health and wellbeing are improved by open spaces.

The residents urged the committee to “prevent town cramming”, adding the plans are causing a “great deal of anxiety among older residents”. They said the applicant should “look for another area which will bring more than seven homes but leave the green space”.

There have been 169 letters of objections on this application but a report submitted to the committee states “the proposed design, scale, massing and appearance of the proposed dwellings are considered acceptable as the proposed traditional form and finishes allow the development to integrate into the existing character of the area”.