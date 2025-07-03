Ballygally, Browns Bay, Carnlough, Drains Bay, and Portmuck get top rating for water quality as bathing season gets underway

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mid and East Antrim’s five designated bathing sites have received an “excellent” water quality rating as the bathing season gets underway.

A post on the council’s MEA Outdoors page indicated that Ballygally, Browns Bay, Carnlough, Drains Bay, and Portmuck had all received the top grade following testing by DAERA.

“Designating a bathing water is an official way of recognising that a body of water is a popular site for swimming or paddling,” the post said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our bathing season begins on June 1 and ends on September 15 each year. DAERA are responsible for monitoring and making sure these waters are of high enough quality for you to enjoy.”

Drain's Bay Larne. CREDIT VISIT LARNEDrain's Bay Larne. CREDIT VISIT LARNE
Drain's Bay Larne. CREDIT VISIT LARNE

Each Monday during the season, DAERA publicly posts the results for all beaches at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/bathing-water-quality

Sites are classified into one of four categories – Excellent, Good, Satisfactory, and Temporary Advice Issued Against Bathing - based on research by the World Health Organisation.

Related topics:DAERA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice