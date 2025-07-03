Mid and East Antrim’s five designated bathing sites have received an “excellent” water quality rating as the bathing season gets underway.

A post on the council’s MEA Outdoors page indicated that Ballygally, Browns Bay, Carnlough, Drains Bay, and Portmuck had all received the top grade following testing by DAERA.

“Designating a bathing water is an official way of recognising that a body of water is a popular site for swimming or paddling,” the post said.

"Our bathing season begins on June 1 and ends on September 15 each year. DAERA are responsible for monitoring and making sure these waters are of high enough quality for you to enjoy.”

Each Monday during the season, DAERA publicly posts the results for all beaches at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/bathing-water-quality

Sites are classified into one of four categories – Excellent, Good, Satisfactory, and Temporary Advice Issued Against Bathing - based on research by the World Health Organisation.