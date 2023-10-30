Ballymoney Alliance councillor, Lee Kane, has welcomed the replacement of a dog waste bin at the junction of Kirk Road and Cloneen Drive in the town.

Ballymoney councillor Lee Kane, alongside Ruby, has welcomed the replacement dog waste bin. Credit Lee Kane

The previous bin was destroyed in an accident at the site earlier this year.

“Having dog waste bins available in areas where dogs are being walked is essential. I am pleased that council officers prioritised this site for a replacement when the latest batch of new bins arrived,” Cllr Kane said.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council increased fines for not cleaning up after dogs to £200 from 1 July 2023. The council also launched the Reportable app for mobile phones, making it easier to report dog fouling and fly-tipping in the borough.