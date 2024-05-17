Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Cost and Glens Borough Council members say they cannot enforce ‘dogs on leads’ signs in several parks across the area.

It follows an officers’ report on Dog Control Information, which was presented at an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane noted, according to the stipulations of Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983, residents had no legal requirement to abide by dog lead enforcement signs in both Megaw Park and Riverside Park in Ballymoney.

According to the officers’ report, the council’s enforcement team are responsible for “enforcing legislative provisions relating to dog control including dog fouling and ensuring dogs are kept on leashes where legally required”.

“In relation to a dog, ‘under control’ is defined in the Order as meaning restrained by a chain or other sufficient leash held by a person exercising proper control over the dog.

“For clarification the Order only requires dogs to be kept on a leash in two specific circumstances, namely on lands where livestock is present and roads subject to Article 100 of the Planning Order.

“A district council may make a Dog Control Order specifying lands or areas where a dog must be kept on a leash, and such orders can be made by councils when a significant, demonstrable problem exists that cannot be dealt with by other dog control provisions.

“To impose such a Dog Control Order on lands requires council to consult members of the public and any other interested parties, and any subsequent objections must be considered before determining if it is necessary and appropriate.”

”The vast majority of Dog Control Orders are in legacy Coleraine Borough Council,” Cllr Kane said. “That means that in Megaw Park and Riverside Park in Ballymoney there is no legal requirement or power to enforce dogs being kept on leads, as stated on signs.

“Whilst the majority of people I’ve spoken to are in favour of keeping dogs on leads, we need to look at the fact that we have signs up we can’t enforce.”