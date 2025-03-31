President Fiona Murdock headed up a team of eight members who carried out a litter pick on Tuesday, March 25 as part of the annual Keep Britain Tidy campaign which runs this year until April 6.

Nine large bin bags were filled with litter collected in the Riverside Park in Ballymoney. These were then taken to Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s household recycling centre.

The Soroptimists expressed thanks to Janice Dunlop of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Team who provided litter pickers and bags.

The ladies then enjoyed a very welcome cup of coffee in Ground Ballymoney to finish the day.

1 . NEWS Members of the Ballymoney branch of Soroptimist International during their litter pick at the Riverside Park. Credit Ballymoney Soroptimists Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

