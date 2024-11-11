The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads has confirmed that the Ballymoney road gritting depot will not be in operation this year.

During an annual report, at a full Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 5, DfI’s Divisional Roads Manager, Alan Keys, informed members that the the Ballymoney Winter Service depot would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

Mr Keys said gritting services would instead be carried out from the Northbrook Depot, Coleraine, and assured members that the level of service would “remain unaffected”.

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey asked if the closure had any “long term implications” for the depot.

Mr Keys said the the Department had found it “particularly difficult” to attain supervisor staff for the upcoming winter.

He added: “This is down to really the supervisors and, for us to operate the the depot safely, we’ve had to amalgamate and bring operations to Northbrook.

“There are no plans to close the Ballymoney depot, we still have stocks there and we still operate out of that depot. But just for this winter season at this moment we’re planning to do those operations out of Northbrook.

“If things change as the season goes on, and we’re able to staff that depot to an adequate level and to keep staff safe, then we will do that.”

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle asked if DfI Roads were trying to resolve general staff issues “to have a bigger squad”.

Mr Keys said there were issues with the “attractiveness” of supervisor jobs and the salary offered.

He concluded: “But more recently we just have some staff come through the Skills Academy, which has been very successful, and we’re hoping that that will keep rolling out.

“That’s one avenue we’re pursuing quite strongly, to get more staff into the Department and hopefully fill some of those roles.”