Bathers have been advised not to swim at Benone Strand, Causeway Coast and Glens Council has stated.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media on Friday, August 22, the local authority said: “A temporary Advice Against Bathing Notice has been issued for Benone Strand from Friday 22nd August 2025.

"This is an escalation from the amber to red level in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue Green Algae Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will continue to monitor Benone Strand and advise of any changes.”

A temporary Advice Against Bathing Notice has been issued for Benone Strand from Friday 22nd August. This image is an example of what blue green algae can look like. Credit DAERA

This escalation notice follows on from initial warnings made on Thursday, August 22, about suspected traces of blue green algae being found in waters around Benone Strand.

Why should we be aware of Blue-Green Algae?

Some blooms can produce toxins that can potentially be harmful to animal and public health. It is not possible to tell if a bloom is producing toxins without additional testing. However caution is advised where blooms have been confirmed.

Blue-green algae can harm people, producing rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed, or can potentially kill wild animals, livestock and pets if ingested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Algal blooms also block sunlight from reaching other plants in the water, use up oxygen in the water at night and when decaying and hence can suffocate fish and other creatures.

For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae.

Pet owners should ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.