Plans for a new battery energy storage system (BESS) in Limavady have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposal, from Green Energy Hub NI, is for a 150MWh BESS, new access and ancillary development. The site is located east of the Ballyavelin Road in Limavady.

The Development Management Officer (DMO) Report says: “The site is a portion of an agricultural field fronting onto the Ballyavelin Road. The site is relatively flat with a gradual rise in ground level towards the rear/south.

“An existing electricity sub-station is located to the immediate east of the site. The surrounding area is rural in character. Considering the site location adjacent to an existing electricity sub-station, the scale of the development and the existing and proposed landscaping, the development will not be significantly prominent within the landscape or detrimental to rural character. There will be no long-ranging view of the site and it will only be visible on passing.”

The proposed development is designed as part of the national electricity grid to stabilise supply. It will store electricity when there is a surplus of generation in the system and discharge electricity onto the grid at times of a deficit. The Design and Access Statement highlights that it is needed “to create a more resilient electricity grid for the region and sub-region”.

It adds: “Intermittent renewable energy sources represent a significant complication in the management of a stable and efficient electricity grid system. The introduction of storage capacity is a key component in delivering a stable and efficient grid in compliance with the renewable energy targets.”

According to the statement, there are a number of key benefits of energy storage systems. These include versatility to both supply and discharge power; the potential to integrate additional renewable energy generation; the lower costs than a traditional power station; and increased security of supply. The battery technology used would be Lithium-Iron Phosphate.