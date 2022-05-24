Beaches and marinas win 12 ‘green’ awards

Four of the area’s Marinas located at Ballycastle, Coleraine, Portrush Harbour and Rathlin Island were among the locations to achieve recognition at the annual Beach and Marina Awards for their operators’ work in meeting stringent international and UK standards around water quality, education, safety and accessibility.

The area’s winning locations are listed below:

Blue Flag Award Beaches: Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach, Downhill Strand, Portrush East Strand, Portrush West Strand, Whiterocks

Pictured at the announcement of the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ashleen Schenning, DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, Harbourmaster John Morton, Dr Sue Christie, Chair, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Coast and Countryside Officer Michael McConaghy (seated)

Blue Flag Award Marinas: Ballycastle Marina, Coleraine Marina, Portrush Harbour and Marina, Rathlin Marina.

Seaside Awards winners: Ballycastle Beach, Waterfoot Beach.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ashleen Schenning commented: “This endorsement is hugely encouraging as we prepare for another busy summer season across our beautiful coastline.

“We now have four marinas demonstrating the highest level of good practice which is a very welcome achievement. Ballycastle Marina has been a long-time holder of a Blue Flag, and we are very pleased that it is now joined by three of our other facilities, creating a valuable network for our customers which adhere to the highest environmental standards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our harbour users and boat owners for their co-operation and contribution to our Blue Flag success.