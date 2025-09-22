Up to 600 new homes, a hotel and apart-hotel, new pedestrian and cycle routes, and a waterfront lido are just some of the proposals for an ambitious multi-million pound project at Belfast’s Clarendon Wharf.

The once-in-a-generation development to create a sustainable, vibrant and connected city centre neighbourhood, restore historic dry docks, and unlock more than 10 acres of public realm was announced by Belfast Harbour.

The proposals for the site have been set out in a planning application which is expected to be considered by Belfast City Council later this year.

The development aims to connect seamlessly with the wider city centre while celebrating Belfast Harbour’s distinctive maritime heritage.

Proposed illustrative CGI of the development on Corporation Street. Image: Belfast Harbour

It will integrate with recent development in the City Quays area, adding to the recently opened City Quays Gardens, and previously approved City Quays 4, City Quays 5, and 69 social and affordable homes within Sailortown.

The development includes the delivery of up to 600 new homes, with the construction of approximately 450 one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the first phase.

Discounted market rents, together with wheelchair accessible units, will ensure the first phase caters to a wide range of residents and needs.

Meanwhile, from a sustainability perspective, Belfast Harbour will be targeting an all-electric development and the BREEAM UK New Construction: Residential accreditation.

The creation of vibrant and inclusive places to live and work is a key pillar of Belfast Harbour’s ‘Advance Regional Prosperity’ Strategy 2025-29, through which it aims to deliver 325 new homes and to have started the process of developing over 3,000 additional homes by 2029.

The Clarendon Wharf scheme is also a signature project within Belfast Harbour’s ambitious 2050 draft Masterplan for the 2,000-acre Belfast Harbour Estate.

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “This project will not only help meet the city’s critical housing needs but also reinforce Belfast Harbour’s role as a catalyst for regeneration.”

Beyond housing, the scheme proposes around 3,000 square metres of new active ground floor usage, including retail, leisure, and community spaces complemented by a hotel and apart-hotel.

Kevin Ryan, Director of Development at Belfast Harbour, added: “Clarendon Wharf has been carefully designed by an international and local team of experts who have undertaken research and engagement into successful neighbourhoods to balance the delivery of high-quality homes with the sensitive treatment of Belfast Harbour’s rich heritage assets.”

A defining feature of the scheme is the public realm strategy, which will deliver more than 10 acres of new and improved open space. This includes a 5-acre central square and dock, significant greening, and a network of new pedestrian and cycle routes linking Clarendon Wharf with the wider city and the Maritime Mile.

The historic dry docks will be sensitively restored and reimagined, while Clarendon Dock will be repurposed as a unique waterfront lido, showcasing Belfast’s industrial heritage while providing space for cultural and leisure activities.

The proposals also include the revitalisation of listed buildings, the enhancement of historic assets, and the integration of climate-resilient design features such as rain gardens and biodiversity-focused landscaping.

Belfast Harbour has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Belfast City Council for the development of the ambitious new development at Clarendon Wharf.

A pre-application community consultation period will be undertaken for a minimum 12 weeks, including a public event and consultation website.

