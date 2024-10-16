Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next in a series of community consultations aimed at shaping the future of Carrickfergus is to be held this month.

The town is on the brink of a transformative regeneration, thanks to a substantial £42 million investment via the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).

The significant funding aims to bring about major changes to the town, aiming to enhance its historical appeal and boost economic growth.

What are the Carrickfergus City Deal consultations for?

A bridge over the Marine Highway, linking the castle and the town centre forms part of the Belfast Region City Deal proposals for Carrickfergus. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “This drop-in event is the third in a series of six planned consultation sessions being organised to allow all stakeholders to engage with the design team on evolving proposals, project progress and provide valuable input each time.

“The £42m transformative project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Carrickfergus that will drive inclusive growth and provide a significant economic boost for Mid and East Antrim.

"It is anticipated that over 150 jobs will be created in attractions, along with more than 140 construction jobs during the project.

"This much-needed investment in Carrickfergus will regenerate, reposition and rebrand the town to place it firmly on the map as an authentic heritage-led tourism hub and the ‘must visit’ starting point of the internationally recognised Causeway Coastal Route.”

When will the next consultation take place?

The third consultation event is planned for Tuesday, October 22 from 4-8pm at Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

“Council, along with the design team for the £42m regeneration of Carrickfergus as part of the Belfast Region City Deal, look forward to continuing its public engagement with the next consultation event,” the local authority added.

"The event will operate as a ‘drop-in’ session where members of the community can call in to Carrickfergus Civic Centre between 4pm and 8pm to view the latest information and provide feedback.”

A pedestrian bridge over the Marine Highway and the development of an arts and culture ‘hub’ form part of the City Deal proposals for the town, attendees heard during the first of the public meetings in June 2024.

Following Tuesday, October 22, the dates for the remaining consultation events are as follows: Tuesday, December 10; Tuesday, March 25, 2025 and Tuesday, June 24, 2025.