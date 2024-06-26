Belfast Region City Deal: community consultations to be held in Carrickfergus
The town is on the brink of a transformative regeneration, thanks to a substantial £42 million investment via the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).
The significant funding will bring about major changes to the town, aiming to enhance its historical appeal and boost economic growth.
To ensure the project aligns with local community needs and aspirations, a comprehensive public engagement process is set to commence, inviting all stakeholders to actively participate and have their say.
The public engagement process will be structured through six themed workshops, designed to allow community groups and residents to view in-progress proposals and provide valuable input.
The first two workshops in the series are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 and Wednesday, August 28, both starting at 6pm at Carrickfergus Town Hall.
The sessions are a vital part of the consultation, ensuring that the voices of local people are heard and considered in the planning stages.
To register your interest in the workshops, email [email protected]
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Beth Adger MBE said: “The £42 million investment in Carrickfergus will not only revitalise the historic town but also create significant employment opportunities, further boosting the local economy.
“This regeneration project includes the restoration and enhancement of Carrickfergus Castle and its walls, alongside improvements to the surrounding environment, including refurbishment of the town hall, civic centre and courtyard. These efforts will help preserve the rich history of Carrickfergus while making it more accessible and appealing to both residents and visitors alike.”
It is expected that over 150 jobs will be created in attractions, along with more than 140 construction jobs during the project.
A key objective of the project is to significantly increase the number of annual visitors to the castle, trebling numbers from 68,000 to 210,000, partly through facilitating a wide range of events and activities throughout the town.
Additionally, the project will invest in high-quality public realm works, aimed at enhancing access between the castle and the town centre, making it easier for visitors to explore and enjoy everything Carrickfergus has to offer.
