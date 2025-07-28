Belfast Zoo will remain closed today (Monday, July 28) due to a maintenance issue with the water supply.

The popular attraction was also closed on Sunday, July 27.

In a social media post, Belfast Zoo said: “Our keeper team is on-site as usual, caring for all animals and ensuring they have everything they need.

"Those who had pre-booked tickets for yesterday [Sunday] or today, please call 028 9077 6277 or email us to rearrange your visit or request a refund.

"Further updates will be shared here and on our website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”