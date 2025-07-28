Belfast Zoo closed due to 'maintenance issue with water supply'
Belfast Zoo will remain closed today (Monday, July 28) due to a maintenance issue with the water supply.
The popular attraction was also closed on Sunday, July 27.
In a social media post, Belfast Zoo said: “Our keeper team is on-site as usual, caring for all animals and ensuring they have everything they need.
"Those who had pre-booked tickets for yesterday [Sunday] or today, please call 028 9077 6277 or email us to rearrange your visit or request a refund.
"Further updates will be shared here and on our website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.