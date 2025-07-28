Belfast Zoo to reopen as on-site water supply restored
Belfast Zoo will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday, July 29) following the restoration of its on-site water supply.
The popular attraction was closed on Sunday, July 27 and Monday, July 28 due to the maintenance issue.
The Zoo said its keeper team have remained on-site to care for the animals and ensure they have everything they need.
In a social media post, Belfast Zoo added: “Explorers Club will also resume at 9.30am [on Tuesday].
"If you pre-booked tickets for Sunday or Monday, please contact us on 028 9077 6277 or email [email protected] to reschedule or request a refund.
"Thank you for your understanding and apologies for any disappointment caused.”
