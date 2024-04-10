Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by the local environmental group Well Kept Waringstown, the clean-up was supported by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council and the team from Live Here Love Here.

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, who came along to offer her encouragement, praised all those who took part in Big Spring Clean events right across the borough.

“There is a real sense of community togetherness and community pride here in Waringstown, which you can see by how many volunteers have come along for the clean-up,” said the Lord Mayor.

Well Kept Waringstown volunteers at their Big Spring Clean event.

“I want to commend and thank each and every volunteer here in Waringstown and all those who took part in litter-picks events right across our borough.

“The difference that you are making is huge, not only are you removing the unsightly litter and rubbish, you are helping to protect our environment and the wildlife that lives here, all of which has a positive impact on the issue of climate change.”

Throughout March and April, ABC Council is offering support to the hugely successful Big Spring Clean initiative which is run by Live Here Love Here and they are encouraging more local groups and individuals to sign up.

Council will provide litter pickers, gloves, bags and hi-vis vests.

Waste collected on the day can be disposed of in household bins or clean-up organisers can arrange collection of the waste in advance of the event by calling their local council depot.