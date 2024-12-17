Bin collection arrangements in Mid Ulster area for Christmas and New Year

Mid Ulster District Council say there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25.

Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday December 21.

There will be no bin collections on Boxing Day, Thursday December 26. Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday December 28.

There will be no bin collections on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1 2025. Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday January 4.

All other bin collections remain as normal. Remember to leave bins at the kerb by 7.30am.

Visit www.midulstercouncil.org/holidayarrangements for all Christmas holiday arrangements, including Council offices, Registration Services, Recycling Centres, Arts Facilities and Leisure Centres.

