This morning, the Council said bin collection is also affected.

A spokesperson said: “Due to operational issues your bin may not be emptied on the scheduled collection day.

“Please continue to leave it out and we will collect it as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Bins in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area may not be emptied due to 'operational reasons'.

Also Lurgan Market has been cancelled.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the adverse weather and in interest of public safety Lurgan Market is cancelled today.

“The Market will recommence on Thurs 3 March 2022.

“Lurgan Market operates every Thurs & Sat from 9am until 3pm and welcomes new traders.”

Silverwood Golf Course is also currently closed due to the recent snowfall and a waterlogged course.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Also Ashgrove Mum and Toddler group in Portadown has been cancelled due to the snow.

