Bin collections in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne over the May bank holiday period, along with leisure centre and recycling centre opening hours

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has advised local residents of bin collection arrangements, along with recycling centre and leisure centre opening hours in the Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne areas over the May Bank Holiday period.
By Helena McManus
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:06 BST
Bin collections will be operating as normal throughout the borough on the bank holiday, Monday, May 6.

Household Recycling Centres

The council’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) at Redlands, Larne; Sullatober, Carrickfergus; Waveney Road, Ballymena; Larne South, Ballycarry, and Dickeystown Road, Glenarm will be closed on Monday, May 6. The centres will reopen as normal on Tuesday, May 7.

Sullatober Household Recycling Centre (HRC) in Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim's five HRCs are closed on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: GoogleSullatober Household Recycling Centre (HRC) in Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim's five HRCs are closed on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Google
The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council website reminds any visitors that its HRCs are open to Mid and East Antrim borough residents only; ID will be required for access.

Leisure Centres

The Amphitheatre Wellness Centre in Carrickfergus, Larne Leisure Centre, and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena will all be closed on Monday, May 6.

