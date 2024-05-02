Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bin collections will be operating as normal throughout the borough on the bank holiday, Monday, May 6.

Household Recycling Centres

The council’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) at Redlands, Larne; Sullatober, Carrickfergus; Waveney Road, Ballymena; Larne South, Ballycarry, and Dickeystown Road, Glenarm will be closed on Monday, May 6. The centres will reopen as normal on Tuesday, May 7.

Sullatober Household Recycling Centre (HRC) in Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim's five HRCs are closed on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Google

The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council website reminds any visitors that its HRCs are open to Mid and East Antrim borough residents only; ID will be required for access.

Leisure Centres