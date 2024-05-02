Bin collections in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne over the May bank holiday period, along with leisure centre and recycling centre opening hours
Bin collections will be operating as normal throughout the borough on the bank holiday, Monday, May 6.
Household Recycling Centres
The council’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) at Redlands, Larne; Sullatober, Carrickfergus; Waveney Road, Ballymena; Larne South, Ballycarry, and Dickeystown Road, Glenarm will be closed on Monday, May 6. The centres will reopen as normal on Tuesday, May 7.
The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council website reminds any visitors that its HRCs are open to Mid and East Antrim borough residents only; ID will be required for access.
Leisure Centres
The Amphitheatre Wellness Centre in Carrickfergus, Larne Leisure Centre, and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena will all be closed on Monday, May 6.
