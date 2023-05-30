Biodiversity initiative bringing together Magherafelt secondary school pupils

In a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering a love for nature and building stronger cross-community relations, the secondary school pupils of Magherafelt are coming together to celebrate the success of their ground-breaking biodiversity programme.

Supported by the Mid Ulster Council, this unique endeavour has not only educated and inspired the young minds of Magherafelt but has also contributed to the ongoing peace process in Northern Ireland.

With the shared vision of creating a sustainable future while bridging divides, the biodiversity programme has captured the hearts and minds of students from St Pius X College and Magherafelt High School. By fostering an appreciation for the natural world, the programme has helped break down barriers and promote mutual respect and understanding among Magherafelt's diverse student population.

Led by Express the Best, a Northern Irish nature-based education and wellbeing company, and support of the Mid Ulster Council, the pupils have actively engaged in various activities that promote biodiversity conservation. From educational workshops to hands-on field trips to a range of habitats including local forests, rivers and peatlands, these budding environmentalists have explored the richness of their local ecosystem and learned about the interconnectedness of all living things. They have been actively involved in planting native trees, establishing wildlife habitats, and even documenting their findings through innovative citizen science initiatives.

Pupils taking part in the ground-breaking biodiversity programme.

One of the highlights of the programme will take place on June 6, at Polepatrick Park Magherafelt, where the pupils will come together to begin the creation of a community orchard that will stand as a testament to the collective effort and commitment of the young participants. This orchard, planted by the children themselves, will not only enhance the natural beauty of Magherafelt but will also serve as a legacy for future generations, symbolizing the unity and harmony achieved through their collaborative efforts.

The success of this biodiversity programme goes beyond the boundaries of Magherafelt, serving as an example for other communities across Northern Ireland. By nurturing a sense of responsibility for the environment and promoting dialogue among diverse groups, these young environmentalists are actively contributing to the wider peace process, which seeks to foster harmony and understanding among all communities.

The organisers of the biodiversity programme extend their gratitude to the Mid Ulster Council, and the schools for their invaluable support and guidance throughout this transformative journey.